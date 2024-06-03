Gunmen kill a police officer assigned to protect polio workers in Pakistan’s northwest
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen opened fire on polio workers in the country’s northwest, killing a police officer assigned to protect them. At least 11 police have died this year while on security duty for vaccination campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police say gunmen fired at a team on Monday in the Wargari area of Lakki Marwat district. One of the attackers also died, while the remaining assailants fled. No one has claimed responsibility for the assault. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.