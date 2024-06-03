How to find the right balance between telemedicine and in-person care

Patients can now see a growing array of doctors without leaving their living room recliner thanks to telemedicine. But that doesn’t mean trips to the office should end. Finding the right balance between virtual and in-person visits can be a key to getting good care, given telemedicine’s popularity spike the past few years. Telemedicine helps improve access to specialists a patient may have a hard time seeing in person. But trips to the doctor’s office can be important in building a relationship with a care provider, and some conditions or problems require a physical exam.

