Intelligence chairman says US may be less prepared for election threats than it was four years ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee says the U.S. may be less prepared for the threat of foreign disinformation ahead of this year’s election than it was four years ago. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia based his assessment on the development of powerful new AI programs that make it easier than ever to generate deepfake audio and video that can fool voters. He also said countries like Russia and China have honed their ability to spread disinformation aimed at misleading U.S. voters, and that increasingly, domestic candidates and groups are borrowing from their tactics.

