Police probing deadly street party in Ohio believe drive-by shooter opened fire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating a deadly shooting at a street party in Akron over the weekend think at least one person opened fire on the crowd from a vehicle, killing one person and wounding 24 others. Akron’s police chief says more than 100 people may have been at the gathering celebrating a birthday when the shooting began. No suspects had been identified as of Sunday night. The city’s mayor and police chief are calling on witnesses to come forward with information. The shooting early Sunday killed a 27-year-old man. The wounded range in age from 19 to 43. At least two were in critical condition.

