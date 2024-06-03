Remembering with sadness, the British D-Day veterans recall the war they saw and knew

PORTSMOUTH, England (AP) — The British D-Day veterans who gathered Monday to kick off events marking the 80th anniversary of the landings in Northern France didn’t need a calendar to remember June 6, 1944. The events of that day remain etched on their minds, unforgettable in their horror, inexplicable in their pain. The mood was somber as about 40 of those who took part in the operation visited Southwick House, on the south coast of England, the Allied headquarters in the lead up to the Battle of Normandy. The event, sponsored by Britain’s Ministry of Defense, came before many of the veterans travel to France for international ceremonies commemorating D-Day.

By DANICA KIRKA and KWIYEON HA Associated Press

