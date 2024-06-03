Russia’s foreign minister again visits Africa, this time in Guinea, as some ties cool with the West

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Guinea on his latest visit to West Africa. Coups and growing discontent with traditional allies like France and the United States have contributed to a shift toward Moscow by some countries in the region. Lavrov has visited the African continent several times in the past couple of years as Russia seeks support — or at least neutrality — from many of its 54 countries amid Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is not immediately clear what African nations Lavrov might visit next.

