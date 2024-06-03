Tuesday’s primary in Montana will lock in GOP challenger to 3-term US Sen. Jon Tester

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters will select a Republican challenger to three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Tuesday’s primary election. They’ll also pick candidates for governor and an open U.S. House seat being vacated by far-right conservative Rep. Matt Rosendale. Republicans have dominated recent Montana elections. They need to pick up just a couple seats in November to take control of the U.S. Senate. First-time candidate and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy has far outraised his opponents in the GOP senate primary and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The open House seat is in solidly-Republican, largely rural eastern Montana.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.