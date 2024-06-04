A military training plane crashes in central Turkey, killing its 2 pilots
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says a military plane has crashed during training, killing its two pilots. The SF-260D training plane crashed into an agricultural field in central Turkey Tuesday after taking off from a Air Force base near the city of Kayseri. The cause of the crash remains unknown. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that authorities have initiated an investigation. Television footage captured black smoke rising from the wreckage of the plane among the crops in the field.