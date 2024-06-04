Big GOP funders sending millions into Missouri’s attorney general primary

Major Republican campaign funders are investing millions in Missouri’s GOP attorney general primary. Big money groups with connections to key Republican campaign financier Leonard Leo are backing Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump who is trying to oust sitting AG Andrew Bailey, also a Republican. Both take conservative positions. But Bailey has gone through the Missouri political system while much of Scharf’s career has been in Washington. It’s not unheard of for outside money to boost primary challengers in AG races. Two years ago, a former member of Congress unseated Idaho’s longtime attorney general.

