Family of Minnesota man killed by police criticize local officials and seek federal intervention

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of Rick Cobb II say they were mistreated by government officials and failed by a system that rarely holds law enforcement accountable. The comments came at a news conference Tuesday, a day after Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty defended her initial decision to charge the trooper and to subsequently drop those charges. Attorney Bakari Sellers and Cobb’s family criticized Moriarty and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who have sparred publicly over the case. They also say the family plans to ask the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to investigate the shooting. Moriarty says new defense claims compelled her to drop murder charges against Trooper Ryan Londregan.

