Maryland’s Hogan will skip GOP convention again as party leaders hedge on funding his campaign

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican running to flip a Senate seat that could determine control of the chamber, will once again skip the Republican National Convention. The decision comes as national party leaders hedge on whether the GOP will help fund his campaign. Hogan’s campaign has confirmed that the former governor will not attend the GOP’s convention next month in Milwaukee. Hogan, who has been one of the party’s fiercest critics of former President Donald Trump, also did not attend the party’s conventions in 2020 and 2016.

