Milwaukee schools superintendent resigns amid potential loss of millions in funding

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools has resigned with Wisconsin’s largest school district in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars in state funding after not submitting required financial reports. Keith Posley is former teacher who has been superintendent since 2018. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Tuesday that Posley resigned hours after a public hearing at which over 100 parents, district staff members and community members called for his ouster. Millions of dollars in federal funding is also being withheld from the district’s Head Start program after officials discovered abuse and lack of supervision.

