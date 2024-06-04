New Jersey Democrats and Republicans picking Senate, House candidates amid Menendez corruption trial

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats and Republicans will decide their parties’ standard-bearers for the Senate along with candidates for the presidency and House. The election Tuesday comes amid the federal corruption trial in New York of New Jersey Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez. Menendez filed to run as an independent on Monday. He won’t be on the primary ballot. Instead, Democratic voters are deciding between Congressman Andy Kim, labor leader Patricia Campos-Medina and longtime grassroots organizer Lawrence Hamm. On the GOP side, it’s a four-way contest but hotel developer Curtis Bashaw has gotten significant county party backing, and Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner won Donald Trump’s endorsement.

