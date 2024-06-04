Slovenia lawmakers convene for a vote on the recognition of a Palestinian state

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s lawmakers have convened for a vote on the recognition of a Palestinian state. Slovenia’s government last week endorsed a motion to recognize a Palestinian state and sent the proposal to parliament for a final approval which is needed for the decision to take effect. Slovenia’s move came just days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state which was condemned by Israel. The ruling coalition of Prime Minister Robert Golob holds a comfortable majority in Slovenia’s 90-member assembly and the vote on Tuesday is expected to be a formality.

