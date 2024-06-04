Washington parental rights law criticized as a ‘forced outing’ measure is allowed to take effect

SEATTLE (AP) — A new Washington state parental rights law derided by critics as a “forced outing” measure will be allowed to take effect this week. A court commissioner on Tuesday declined to issue an emergency order temporarily blocking it. King County Superior Court Commissioner Mark Hillman said during a hearing that civil liberties groups, a school district, youth services organizations and others challenging the law had not shown that it would create the kind of imminent harm necessary to warrant blocking it until a trial court judge can consider the matter. A court hearing is scheduled for June 21.

