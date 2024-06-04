With GOP maps out, Democrats hope for more legislative power in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ new legislative maps have given Democrats hope of regaining the majority in the state Assembly for the first time in 14 years. Republicans have controlled both houses of the battleground state’s Legislature since 2011. But the state Supreme Court threw out GOP-drawn district boundaries last year, clearing the way for Evers to redraw them. His maps, combined with retirements, have left more than half of the Assembly’s seats open in November. Democrats’ Senate prospects don’t look as bright. They would need to win 13 of 16 seats to gain a majority. But they hope to make enough gains to set up a shot at control in 2026.

