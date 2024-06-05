3 killed in shooting at Montgomery grocery store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three people have been shot and killed at a small grocery store in Montgomery. City officials say they are investigating if Tuesday night’s shooting is connected to a string of robberies targeting Latino-owned businesses in Alabama’s capital city. The shooting at Tienda Los Hermanos, a grocery store on the south side of the city, comes after a number of robberies of Hispanic-owned business. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed in a Wednesday news conference said the city will use all resources to find who committed the crime and those who have been targeting Latino businesses.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.