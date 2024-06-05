Big Mac battle: McDonald’s loses burger trademark for EU in battle with Irish rival

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union court ruled that McDonald’s has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac’s in a longrunning legal battle. The EU General Court’s ruling said in its judgement Wednesday that the U.S. fast food giant failed to prove that it was genuinely using the Big Mac name over a five-year period for chicken sandwiches, poultry products or restaurants. The Big Mac is a hamburger made of two beef patties, cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and Big Mac sauce, according to the company’s website. The decision is about more than burger names. The dispute erupted after Galway-based Supermac’s started eyeing up European expansion plans and applied to register its company name in the EU.

