House Republicans issue criminal referrals against James and Hunter Biden, alleging false testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have issued criminal referrals against President Joe Biden’s son and brother, accusing them of making false statements to Congress as part of an impeachment inquiry. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways & Means committees sent a letter to the Justice Department on Wednesday recommending prosecution of Hunter Biden and James Biden. Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry for months seeking to tie the Democratic president to his son’s business dealings but have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating him in wrongdoing. Hunter Biden has blasted the impeachment inquiry as a “house of cards” built on “lies.” James Biden says the president “never had any involvement” in relatives’ business dealings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.