Man’s body found after suburban Chicago home explodes

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — The body of a 77-year-old man has been found after a house exploded in suburban Chicago. The Lake County sheriff’s office says first responders found the home leveled after the explosion about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Zurich. The man’s body later was recovered from the rubble. His identity has not been released. Two other homes were damaged. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause. A utility company crew had to dig up gas lines to shut off natural gas to the property. Authorities say that allowed firefighters to put out the flames.

