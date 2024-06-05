Many leaders are more interested in power than helping end conflict, UN humanitarian chief says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian chief says leaders in many conflict areas are more interested in power and political rivalries than in listening to the needs of their people, improving their lives and ending the fighting. In an interview with The Associated Press, Martin Griffiths said humanitarian workers in conflict-torn countries see the consequences of this failure every day when they often put their lives on the line to help millions of people who are hungry, displaced and caught in violence. He’s preparing to step down this month after three years as undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. He says there’s “no lack of political diplomacy on Gaza,” but that “it’s just not working well enough.”

