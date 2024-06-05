UN secretary-general calls for ‘windfall’ tax on profits of fossil fuel companies

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has called for a “windfall” tax on profits of fossil fuel companies to help pay for the fight against global warming. Guterres decried them as the “godfathers of climate chaos.” He made the remarks on Wednesday in a speech timed for World Environment Day. Guterres has repeatedly spoken out about the threat of climate change. He said that global emissions of carbon dioxide must fall 9% each year to 2030 for the 1.5-degree target to be kept alive. He called on advanced economies in the Group of 20 countries which are holding a summit in Brazil next month to take the lead.

