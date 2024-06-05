What will become of The Epoch Times with its chief financial officer accused of money laundering?

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors this week arrested the chief financial officer of The Epoch Times and said he directed millions of dollars gained through criminal schemes to the company and himself. The arrest cast a spotlight on a little-known news organization that has largely lived in the shadows between its founding in 2020 and a transformation during the Trump administration. Started by adherents to Falun Gong and fiercely opposed to the Chinese government, experts say the Epoch Times saw Trump as someone who could advance their cause and also make it financially more successful. Going from $4 million in revenue in 2016 to nearly $128 million five years later likely caught the eye of authorities.

