2 more charged in betting scandal that spurred NBA to bar Raptors’ Jontay Porter for life
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Two more people have been charged in the sports betting scandal that prompted the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for life. Timothy McCormack and Mahmud Mollah join two other men as defendants in a federal wire fraud case about wagers allegedly based on tips from a player about his plans to exit two games early. McCormack’s lawyer said Thursday that “no case is a slam-dunk.” Mollah’s attorney declined to comment. Prosecutors haven’t publicly named Porter in connection with the case, and they’ve declined to comment on whether Porter is under investigation.