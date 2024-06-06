A figure who worked in the shadows on D-Day awarded France’s highest honor
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Pres
VER-SUR-MER, France (AP) — It’s been 80 years since Christian Lamb helped rescue France from Nazi tyranny. On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron kissed her on both cheeks and pinned the nation’s highest honor to her lapel. Lamb spent the months before D-Day alone in a tiny room in central London drawing the detailed maps that guided landing craft to the beaches of Normandy as Allied forces began their invasion of occupied France on June 6, 1944. The work was so secret she didn’t even tell her husband. Now 103 and seated in a wheelchair, Lamb took center stage when Macron awarded her the Legion d’Honneur during British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.