All-access NHL show is coming from the makers of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’

The NHL is getting the “Drive to Survive” treatment, with a hockey series from the makers of the popular Formula 1 show coming to Prime Video in the fall. After getting players to buy in to the project with Box to Box Films, the league is hoping for the same kind of popularity boost F1 got by bringing in a whole new set of fans who were previously unfamiliar with the sport. It’s another step in the league’s evolutionary process showing more player personalities in a game that has forever been defined by teams and not individuals.

