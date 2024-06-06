Black Music Month has evolved since the 1970s. Here’s what you need to know

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Every June since the 1970s, across the United States, musicians, fans and industry professionals celebrate Black Music Month. It’s an opportunity to highlight the contributions of Black artists at the center of American culture. Most often, Black Music Month’s origins are traced to 1979 when President Jimmy Carter designated June a time to celebrate the cultural and historical significance of Black musicianship. But the heritage month’s legacy runs deeper, founded by the progressive, economic organization, the Black Music Association. In the decades since, opinions on Black Music Month have become polarizing. It is a celebration for some. Others criticize how far it has become divorced from its original aim.

