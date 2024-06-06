Boil-water advisory lifted in Atlanta after water system problems

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say residents in Atlanta no longer must boil water before drinking it. The advisory was lifted on Thursday, six days after an initial water main break west of downtown began causing problems for the city’s water system. While the first rupture was repaired on Saturday, a second leak that began later Friday wasn’t fixed until Tuesday. Normal water flow and pressure was restored citywide on Wednesday, but more time was required to test for bacteria to ensure the water was safe to drink. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is supporting a plan to spend $5 million to reimburse businesses for losses during the water outage. He also promises to assess the city’s infrastructure and deploy monitors to detect leaking pipes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.