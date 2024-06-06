Dozens remain trapped after a gold mine collapses in northcentral Nigeria

Associated Press (AP) — Rescuers are searching for dozens of workers who were trapped when a gold mine collapsed in northcentral Nigeria. Authorities and residents say the pit collapsed on Monday in Niger state’s remote Shiroro district after heavy rains softened the soil. State emergency services said one person was confirmed dead and at least 30 others were missing. Residents, however, said as many as 44 remain trapped. Much of northern Nigeria is rich in minerals, but corruption, illegal operations and poor working conditions are common in mining operations because the deposits are mostly in remote areas with a minimal government presence. On Thursday, distraught families watched as rescuers worked to remove the remaining debris.

