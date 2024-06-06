Fire at a displacement camp in Congo leaves dozens of families without shelter
By MARK BANCHEREAU
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A fire at a displacement camp in eastern Congo has destroyed around 50 makeshift tents, leaving dozens of families without shelter. On Wednesday afternoon, the tents were reduced to ashes at the Mugunga displaced people camp near the provincial capital Goma. The cause of the fire is unknown. The same camp was hit by bomb attacks in early May which killed at least 18 people and injured 32 others, according to the United Nations.