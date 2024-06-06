Florida’s Supreme Court rejects state prosecutor’s bid to be reinstated after suspension by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s highest court has rejected an effort by a suspended state attorney to get reinstated after she was removed from office last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida Supreme Court justices voted 6-1 Thursday to deny a petition from former State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which serves metro Orlando. The majority of justices said they disagreed with her arguments that DeSantis’ reasons were too vague or that the suspension infringed on her lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion. Five of the justices were appointed by DeSantis. It was the Republican governor’s second suspension of a Democratic prosecutor.

