French citizen arrested in Moscow on charges of collecting military data

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top state criminal investigation agency says a French citizen has been arrested on charges of collecting information on military issues. The arrest comes as relations between Russia and France have grown increasingly tense over the fighting in Ukraine. The Investigative Committee said Thursday that the suspect, whom it didn’t identify, has been accused of failing to register with authorities as a foreign agent while collecting “information about military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation.” It added that the information could be used to the detriment of the country’s security. The charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison. There was no immediate comment from French authorities.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.