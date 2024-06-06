German chancellor vows to deport criminals following brutal attack by Afghan migrant

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vows that the country will start deporting criminals from Afghanistan and Syria again after a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant last week left one police officer dead and four more people injured. The brutal attack in Mannheim, which was captured on video and quickly went viral online, shocked the country. Scholz addressed parliament in a speech focused on security Thursday, just days before European elections in which far-right populists across the continent are expected to make big gains. In Friday’s attack, an Afghan immigrant brutally killed a 29-year-old police officers who was trying to stop the perpetrator. Scholz called the attack an act of “terror” and said the 25-year-old perpetrator was driven by “radical Islamism.”

