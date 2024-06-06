Judge won’t block North Dakota’s ban on gender-affirming care for children

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has denied a preliminary injunction as three families challenge the state’s law banning gender-affirming care for kids. He also clarified Wednesday that a grandfather clause does allow children to continue their treatment if they were receiving such medical care before the law took effect in April 2023. The plaintiffs had called that exception unconstitutionally vague. The families and a doctor filed suit last September. Supporters say protecting children is the goal of the ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum after it was overwhelmingly approved by the GOP-led Legislature. Opponents say the law is harmful to transgender youth.

