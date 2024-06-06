North Carolina GOP lawmakers agree to add a health exemption to a bill that limits masking

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers have reached a compromise on a bill that would have removed protections for people who wear masks in public for health reasons. The new version of the bill includes language that allows people to wear a mask in public to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. The state Senate passed the bill on Thursday after Senate Democrats withheld their vote. The state House did not cast its vote for the bill yet and expects to vote next Tuesday. Republicans supporters say the legislation was prompted in part by the widespread use of masks by those protesting on college campuses against Israel’s war in Gaza.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.