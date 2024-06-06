Pat Sajak’s final episode as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host is almost here
By KAITLYN HUAMANI
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 41 years and over 8,000 episodes, Pat Sajak’s final turn as the renowned host of “Wheel of Fortune” will air on Friday. The television icon announced in June 2023 that he would retire from his hosting duties at the end of the show’s 41st season, with Ryan Seacrest set to succeed him. Sajak’s co-host and letter turner Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her partner on Thursday’s episode, calling him “like a brother” and a “true lifelong friend.” White’s heartfelt farewell message for Sajak, in which she was holding back tears, tees Sajak up for what will likely be a memorable finish on Friday’s episode.