Recreating a jump into Normandy D-Day zone 80 years later, British paratroopers face French customs

SANNERVILLE, France (AP) — British paratroopers, who parachuted into the historic D-Day drop zone in Normandy to recreate the airborne part of the battle that started 80 years ago and had led to the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany have been met by French customs and passport control upon landing. Paratroopers who had landed near the Normandy village of Sannerville on Wednesday, assembled their parachutes and walked across a field to a makeshift border post manned by French border officials, some wearing uniforms of the country’s customs agency. The U.K. Ministry of Defense confirmed the incident. British tabloid The Sun called the incident, “a ridiculous moment.”

