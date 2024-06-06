Secret Service head says RNC security plans not final as protesters allege free speech restrictions

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The head of the U.S. Secret Service says security plans for the Republican National Convention are still being determined as protesters blasted restrictions they claimed will violate free speech with just weeks until the event. Roughly 30,000 visitors are expected in Milwaukee next month when former President Donald Trump is slated to become the Republican party’s official presidential nominee. Largescale demonstrations are expected, but how close protesters will be allowed to the downtown Fiserv Forum convention site is up in the air. Top Republican officials have expressed safety concerns and protesters have sued the city of Milwaukee over rules on where demonstrations will be allowed. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says law enforcement agencies are prepared.

