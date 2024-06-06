Sudanese RSF paramilitaries clash with the army, leaving at least 100 people dead
By FATMA KHALED
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Officials and resistance movements in Sudan say clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army in Gezira province early Wednesday morning killed at least 100 people and injured dozens. The RSF alleged that it attacked the village after spotting Sudanese armed forces mobilizing in three bases west of the village of Wad al-Noura. The war between the RSF and the Sudanese army has wrecked the country as clashes spread across multiple cities and pushed its population to the brink of famine. More than 14,000 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.