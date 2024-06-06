Sudanese RSF paramilitaries clash with the army, leaving at least 100 people dead

CAIRO (AP) — Officials and resistance movements in Sudan say clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army in Gezira province early Wednesday morning killed at least 100 people and injured dozens. The RSF alleged that it attacked the village after spotting Sudanese armed forces mobilizing in three bases west of the village of Wad al-Noura. The war between the RSF and the Sudanese army has wrecked the country as clashes spread across multiple cities and pushed its population to the brink of famine. More than 14,000 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.