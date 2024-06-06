The ACLU is making plans to fight Trump’s promises of immigrant raids and mass deportations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has prepared a blueprint for using lawsuits, advice to state and local officials and lobbying in Congress to try and thwart the large-scale raids, huge detention camps and mass deportations that former President Donald Trump has promised should he win a second term. The 21-page memo responding to Trump’s campaign promises on immigration and border policies is the first in a series of policy roadmaps examining how the group will push back against Trump’s promised actions on top issues. It was shared first with The Associated Press, ahead of its formal release on Thursday.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.