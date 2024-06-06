Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as President Zelenskyy joins leaders at D-Day events in France

Officials say Ukrainian drones have struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions. The attacks are part of Kyiv’s ongoing effort to disrupt the Kremlin’s war machine. They occurred as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought further Western support in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II. Zelenskyy was due to join world leaders at D-Day commemorations in France on Thursday. He’s due to meet with French officials on Friday. Zelenskyy’s trip came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons to other countries so that they could strike Western targets. That threat came after NATO allies said they would allow Ukraine to use weapons they deliver to Kyiv to attack Russian territory.

