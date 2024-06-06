US antitrust enforcers will investigate leading AI companies Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI

U.S. antitrust enforcers have decided to investigate the roles Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI have played in the artificial intelligence boom, according to people familiar with the pending actions. The Department of Justice will launch an investigation of chipmaker Nvidia, while the Federal Trade Commission will scrutinize close business partners Microsoft and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, according to two people who were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Emboldened by President Joe Biden’s push for tougher scrutiny of Big Tech’s business practices, officials have signaled that they’ve been watching out for monopolistic behavior in the rapidly advancing industry of generative AI products.

