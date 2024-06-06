US to send new $225 million military aid package to Ukraine, officials say.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the U.S. will send about $225 million in military aid to Ukraine, in an new package that includes ammunition that Kyiv’s forces could use to strike threats inside Russia to defend the city of Kharkiv from a heavy Russian assault. The officials say the aid includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, as well as mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss aid not yet publicly announced. The new aid package comes with President Joe Biden expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

