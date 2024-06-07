A real nut case: Cold Stone Creamery faces suit over lack of real pistachios in pistachio ice cream

A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a New York woman’s class action lawsuit which claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavors that “do not contain their represented ingredients.” Lead plaintiff Jenna Marie Duncan, who purchased a serving of pistachio ice cream from a Cold Stone Creamery store in Levittown, New York, in or around July 2022, says she reasonably believed there would have been nuts in the frozen desert. But when she looked up the ingredients online afterward, only pistachio flavor was listed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.