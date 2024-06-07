China says it is willing to upgrade economic corridor with Pakistan and deepen ties with Brazil

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping has told the visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Beijing is willing to work with Islamabad to build an upgraded version of an economic corridor linking their two countries. State broadcaster CCTV said Friday that Sharif pledged to take effective steps to ensure the safety of Chinese workers in Pakistan. Five Chinese engineers working on a dam project died in a suicide bombing in Pakistan in March. Xi also met Friday with Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who expressed hope that Chinese companies would participate in a Brazilian government infrastructure program that includes railways, energy, port and airport projects.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.