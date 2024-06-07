‘Home Alone’ house being sold. Swinging paint cans not included

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — The home of Kevin McCallister’s hijinks is changing hands. Agents with Coldwell Banker Realty say a sale is underway of the suburban Chicago house where “Home Alone” was filmed. It was recently listed for $5.25 million. The brick Georgian-style house in Winnetka has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 9,000 square feet of space. There’s a fully equipped gym, indoor sports court and movie theater, all part of upgrades. “Home Alone” is the comedic story of 8-year-old Kevin, played by actor Macaulay Culkin. He’s accidentally left behind while his family travels at Christmas and defends the house from burglars.

