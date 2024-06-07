Internet group sues Georgia to block law requiring sites to gather data on sellers
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
An internet trade group is suing the state of Georgia to block a law requiring sites to gather data on high-volume sellers who collect payment in cash or some other offline method. NetChoice, which represents companies including Facebook parent Meta and Craigslist, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Atlanta. The group argues that the Georgia law scheduled to take effect July 1 is blocked by an earlier federal law. NetChoice also says the law violates the First Amendment rights of sellers, buyers and online services, and is unconstitutionally vague. Supporters have said the law is needed to further crack down on thieves who are advertising stolen goods online.