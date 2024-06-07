Manhattan district attorney agrees to testify in Congress, but likely not until Trump is sentenced

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to testify before a Republican-controlled congressional subcommittee, but likely not until after former President Donald Trump is sentenced in July. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote Bragg in late May after Trump’s conviction in his hush money trial, accusing him of having conducted a “political prosecution.” The Ohio Republican requested Bragg’s testimony at a hearing June 13. In a reply Friday, a lawyer for Bragg said he would be available to testify, but the date picked by Jordan was problematic. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

