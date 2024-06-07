Prosecutor won’t file criminal charges over purchase of $19K lectern by Arkansas governor’s office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor says he will not file any criminal charges over the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by the office of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The purchase last June has attracted nationwide scrutiny. An audit found it potentially violated state laws on purchasing, state property and government records. But Pulaski County Prosecutor Will Jones said Friday that after a thorough review, his office determined there was insufficient proof of criminal conduct in the audit or supporting documents. Auditor Roger Norman said he had no comment. Sanders served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump and has been widely viewed as a potential candidate to be his running mate.

