Body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island

Published 2:22 AM

By DEMETRIS NELLAS
ATHENS, Greece

ATHENS (AP) — The family of missing British TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosley have confirmed his body has been found on a Greek island. Mosley’s wife said Sunday in a statement that her husband had gone for a hike and took the wrong route and collapsed in a place where his body couldn’t easily be seen. Mosley went missing on the island of Symi on Wednesday afternoon. Police reported earlier that a body believed to be that of Mosley was found Sunday morning. The body was found on a rocky coast. Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley says she’s devastated to have lost her husband.

Associated Press

